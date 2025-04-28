Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in April

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Poxel Stock Performance

Shares of PXXLF stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Poxel has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Get Poxel alerts:

Poxel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Poxel SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), an oral drug candidate that targets mitochondrial dysfunction and approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.