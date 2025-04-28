Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 6,766.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Prada Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PRDSY opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. Prada has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

