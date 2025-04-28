Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 6,766.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Prada Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of PRDSY opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. Prada has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
About Prada
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prada
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.