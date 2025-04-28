PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Position Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 536.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in PriceSmart by 3,905.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PriceSmart by 17,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $99.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.87.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PriceSmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,823. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $90,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,483.15. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,796 shares of company stock worth $735,866. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.