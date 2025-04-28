Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $58 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 18.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $111.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

