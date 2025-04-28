ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $8,319,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 208,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 81,033 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,112,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $2,423,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $2,275,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $44.66 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

