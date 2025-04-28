Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Proto Labs Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $35.15 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $835.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Proto Labs declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.