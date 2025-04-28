Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $127.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $714.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5178 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

