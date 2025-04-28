Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Spire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Spire by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after buying an additional 229,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 106,386 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Spire by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 85,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

