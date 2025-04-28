Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 266,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 99,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter.

RA stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

