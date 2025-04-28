Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,316.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

