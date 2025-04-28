Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000.

Shares of JPLD opened at $51.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

