Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,990,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 553,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,042 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,164,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,860,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 486,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $204,876.32. The trade was a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $242,759.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $886,987.20. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $56.98.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

