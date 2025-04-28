Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,427 Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Park National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Park National by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRK shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Park National Price Performance

PRK opened at $147.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $131.71 and a 1-year high of $207.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average of $169.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

