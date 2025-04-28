Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,684 BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares during the period. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $36.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

