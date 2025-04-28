Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 320,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Enovix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 235,142 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 376.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 199,166 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Enovix by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 235,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 184,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.