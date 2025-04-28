Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 4,273.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

GitLab Stock Up 3.3 %

GTLB stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,655,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $8,001,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. The trade was a 23.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,985 shares of company stock worth $16,234,951. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.