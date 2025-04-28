Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.82% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $975,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NJUL stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

