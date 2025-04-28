Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,686,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,854,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,642,000 after buying an additional 2,392,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,848 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10,645.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 329,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,202,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 12,236,689 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.39 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0398 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.96%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

