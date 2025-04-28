Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 155,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $4.11 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PHAT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.