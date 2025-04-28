Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 462,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

