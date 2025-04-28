Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.49. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -92.80%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

