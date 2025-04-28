Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 106,616 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Teradata as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $21.63 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

