Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 127,117 First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 2.33% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTXN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $26.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

