Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 54,352 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of ALLETE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in ALLETE by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ALLETE by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in ALLETE by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Down 0.2 %

ALE opened at $65.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALLETE

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.