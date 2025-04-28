Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.21 Million in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.71. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

