Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.23 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, Director John Greene bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.