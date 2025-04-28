Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.33 Million in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 228,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of NOV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 581,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after buying an additional 1,255,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 120.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NOV opened at $12.34 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

