Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.45 Million in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,614,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 279,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

