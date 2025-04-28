Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.47 Million in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 308,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 548,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 2.35.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is 801.25%.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

