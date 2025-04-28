Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.48 Million in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,810,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 98,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 69.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 186,445 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

MAG Silver Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

