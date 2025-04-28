Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.63 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 340,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Certara at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,818,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Certara by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,995,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 1,253,385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $11,542,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Certara by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,542,000 after buying an additional 557,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,932,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.