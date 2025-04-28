Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.67 Million in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 228,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STEW stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

