Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $20.42 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,086.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,859.46. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,330.02. This represents a 13.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

