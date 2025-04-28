Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.89% of VanEck Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average is $161.87. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $135.34 and a one year high of $183.64. The firm has a market cap of $341.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.82.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

