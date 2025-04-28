Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

