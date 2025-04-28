Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.