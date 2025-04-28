Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.12 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

