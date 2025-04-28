Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

