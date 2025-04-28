Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 68,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ABM Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,517,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,666,000 after purchasing an additional 195,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ABM Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $59.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

