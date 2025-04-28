Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 74,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,134,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,493,000 after buying an additional 313,880 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,030,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1,238.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after buying an additional 638,379 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,780,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 352,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $89.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.74.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.50 million. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.