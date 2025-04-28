Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 277,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 397,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $12.86 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

