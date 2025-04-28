Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of New Jersey Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 110,723 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 86,742 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

