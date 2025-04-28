Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 241,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 183,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 55,841 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCM. StockNews.com cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

SCM opened at $13.27 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $365.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

