Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 111,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

