Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

ARKF stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

