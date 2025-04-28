Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in Baidu by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $90.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.