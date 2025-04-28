Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOF. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 80,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FOF opened at $11.54 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.