Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 316,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.36% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GHI stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $262.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. Analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.21%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

