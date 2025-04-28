Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 707,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,044,000 after acquiring an additional 208,568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 315,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 47,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MBC. Loop Capital dropped their target price on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.