Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 105,619 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,017,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 101,131 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $49,406.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,620. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $429,702.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,618.70. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,167 shares of company stock worth $2,010,458. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

